Oman reports 1,300 new cases, 38 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 1,300 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 115, 734.

MOH also reported 38 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,246.

It may be noted that the new Covid-19 cases were not reported since Wednesday due to a public holiday followed by the weekend.

The total recovery cases reached 105, 700, while the recovery rate climbed to 91.3%.

During the past 24 hours reached 20 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 389 cases, of which 175 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).