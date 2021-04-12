Oman reports 13 deaths, 1,480 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 1, 480 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 173,029.

Thirteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,789.

One hundred and five (105) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 741, including 234 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 153,986, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.