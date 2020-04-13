CORONAVIRUS Main Uncategorized 

Oman reports 128 new Covid-19 cases, total 727

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 128 new cases of Covid 19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 727, including 4 deaths.

This is the first time that Oman has reported more than 100 cases in a single day.

The number of recovered cases has also increased by 15 to 124.

The number of new cases is expected to be high in the coming days as the authorities intensified the testing of process, especially in parts of the capital such
as Muttrah.

The fourth Covid-19 death was reported on Sunday, a 37-year- year-old expatriate.

On April 10, the third death was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Region-wise, Muscat with 490 cases and four deaths, accounted for the 50 cases that were reported on Sunday.

Among other governorates, Al Dhakilyah has 34, cases, South Batinah – 27 cases, Musandam 3, Al Dhahirah 3, South Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 4, Buraimi 2, North Batinah 22, and Dhofar 8.

