CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 1,269 new cases, 9 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 1, 269 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 175, 633.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,807.

One hundred and five (105) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 778, including 264 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 155,645, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9610 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Rowing woos people to Wadi Dayqah Dam

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rowing woos people to Wadi Dayqah Dam

Nurse dies of COVID-19

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Nurse dies of COVID-19

Muscat and Al Wusta top in COVID-19 cases

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Muscat and Al Wusta top in COVID-19 cases