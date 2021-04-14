Oman reports 1,269 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 1, 269 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 175, 633.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,807.

One hundred and five (105) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 778, including 264 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 155,645, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.