Oman reports 1,208 cases, six deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 208 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 165, 482.

MOH reported six new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,728.

The total recovery cases reached 148, 303, which is 90 percent of the total cases reported.

Ninety-four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 623, including 196 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Last week, SC said the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be highly critical to the Sultanate. It will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or a ban on movement.