Oman reports 1, 203 new cases, seven deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 1, 203 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 166,685. Seven new Covid-related deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,735.

Ninety-three people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 632, including 204 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 149,049, which is 80.4 percent of the total cases reported.

As the period between April 1 and May 31 is expected to be highly critical, the Supreme Committee is expected to take a series of comprehensive measures, including lockdowns and movement restrictions.

With the Sultanate reporting Covid-19 related cases in line with recent trends around the world, the Ministry of Health urged all health institutions to follow safety measures with visiting patients.

Directorate-General of Health Services for Muscat called on visitors and patients to adhere to precautionary measures when they come to health institutions. The target groups will be contacted in advance to take the Covid-19 vaccine as per the appointment system.

Meanwhile, an expert at Al Khoudh Clinic said the best way to combat and eliminate the virus is through vaccines.

“Vaccines are the best way to defeat this pandemic, and higher the percentage of vaccination in the community, it will take us closer to reaching recovery and acquiring community immunity,” the WHO has said.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair