Oman reports 12 deaths, 1,399 cases in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 399 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 181,430.

12 new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,890.

One Hundred and seven (107) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 818, including 265 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 161,670, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.