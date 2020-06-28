Oman reports 1,197 new cases, including 4 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 709 Omanis and 488 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 38, 150.

Four new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total toll to 163.

According to MOH, a total of 3,292 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 837 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 21,200 in Oman.

A total of 62 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 423, including 118 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).