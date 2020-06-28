CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 1,197 new cases, including 4 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 709 Omanis and 488 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 38, 150.

Four new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total toll to 163.

According to MOH, a total of 3,292 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 837 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 21,200 in Oman.

A total of 62 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 423, including 118 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6991 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Majlis prepares to host labour minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis prepares to host labour minister

Outdoor exercise equipment unveiled at Muscat parks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Outdoor exercise equipment unveiled at Muscat parks

Readying for another long summer

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Readying for another long summer