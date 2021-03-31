Oman reports 1,162 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 1, 162 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 159, 218.

MOH reported nine new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,676.

The total recovery cases reached 143,966, which is 90.4 percent of the total cases reported.

Sixty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 515, including 156 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

All eyes are set on whether the Supreme Committee will announce stricter restrictions to fight the pandemic.

Last week, SC said the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be highly critical to the Sultanate. It will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or a ban on movement.

Meanwhile, health experts both in Oman and the GCC have warned against a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) in the region.

Experts also blamed lack of complying with health precautions for the alarming rates.

“The Supreme Committee on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation in the Sultanate, which saw a rise in the number of people in hospital wards and intensive care units, and the Covid-19 related deaths.

While Oman is yet to receive the new batches of vaccines, 132,493 people have been vaccinated so far, of which 31,879 are in Muscat, 16,140 in North Batinah, and 11,909 in South Batinah.

Meanwhile, Dhofar centers continue their efforts to vaccinate the target groups of citizens, residents, and medical personnel as part of the national campaign.