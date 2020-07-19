Oman reports 1,157 new cases, including 10 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that ten people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 318.

MOH also announced 1,157 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 933 Omanis and 224 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 66,6661.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 943 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 270, 078.

MOH also reported that 1,232 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 44,004 in Oman.

A total of 85 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 585, including 165 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.