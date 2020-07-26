Oman reports 1,147 cases, including 13 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that 13 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 384.

MOH also announced 1,147 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,053 Omanis and 94 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 76,005.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 187 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 296, 989.

MOH also reported that 1,238 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 55,299 in Oman.

A total of 53 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 545, including 167 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.