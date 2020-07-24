Oman reports 1,145 cases in 24 hours

Corona graphic
Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that four people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 359.

MOH also announced 1,145 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 1,047 Omanis and 98 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 73,791.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 138 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 290, 726.

MOH also reported that 1,047 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 53,007  in Oman.

A total of 76 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 568, including 170 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

 

