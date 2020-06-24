CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 1,142 new cases, including 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 1,142 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 671 Omanis and 471 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 33,536 including two new deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,585 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 142.

MOH also reported that 693 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 17,792 in Oman.

A total of 63 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 417, including 100 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

