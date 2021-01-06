Oman reports 114 new cases, two deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 114 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,888.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,504.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 456 which is 94.3 % of the total recovery rate.

Eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 67, including 26 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).