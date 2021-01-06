CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 114 new cases, two deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 114 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,888.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,504.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 456 which is 94.3 % of the total recovery rate.

Eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 67, including  26 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9278 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Flyover eases traffic flow near airport

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Flyover eases traffic flow near airport

Seminar stresses need to include palliative care in healthcare systems

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seminar stresses need to include palliative care in healthcare systems

Red Warriors arrive to heroes’ welcome

Anuroop Athiparambath Comments Off on Red Warriors arrive to heroes’ welcome