Oman reports 1,124 new cases, including 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 862 Omanis and 262 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 41, 194.

Nine new deaths were also reported due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 185.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 533 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 737 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 24, 162 in Oman.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 426, including 120 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).