CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 1,124 new cases, including 9 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 862 Omanis and 262 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 41, 194.

Nine new deaths were also reported due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 185.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 533 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 737  patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 24, 162 in Oman.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 426, including 120 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7029 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Tropical storm likely to hit Oman on Friday

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Tropical storm likely to hit Oman on Friday

Iranian art works a big draw at Muscat fest

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Iranian art works a big draw at Muscat fest

SALALAH FESTIVAL SCENE

Oman Observer Comments Off on SALALAH FESTIVAL SCENE