Oman reports 1,117 new cases, including 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 1,117 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 470 Omanis and 647 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 21,071, including 96 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3502 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Seven new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total toll to 96.

MOH also reported that 866 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 7,489 in Oman.

A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 309, including 92 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.