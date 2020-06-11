Front Stories 

Oman reports 1,117 new cases, including 7 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 1,117 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 470 Omanis and 647 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 21,071, including 96 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3502 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Seven new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total toll to 96.

MOH also reported that 866 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 7,489 in Oman.

A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 309, including 92 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6748 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Are cheap, imported replicas endangering traditional Omani craft industries?

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Are cheap, imported replicas endangering traditional Omani craft industries?

Smart street light control system in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smart street light control system in Muscat

Saif Al Sareea 3 – Missile strike simulation held

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saif Al Sareea 3 – Missile strike simulation held