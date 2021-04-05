Oman reports 1,117 cases, 10 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 117 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 164, 274.

MOH reported 10 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,722.

The total recovery cases reached 147, 539, which is 90 percent of the total cases reported.

Ninety-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 606, including 189 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Last week, SC said the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be highly critical to the Sultanate. It will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or a ban on movement.