CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 1,117 cases, 10 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 117 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 164, 274.

MOH reported 10 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,722.

The total recovery cases reached 147, 539, which is 90 percent of the total cases reported.

Ninety-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 606, including 189 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Last week, SC said the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be highly critical to the Sultanate. It will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or a ban on movement.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9607 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on

Oman opens Honorary Consulate in Armenia

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman opens Honorary Consulate in Armenia

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman