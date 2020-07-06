Oman reports 1,104 cases outside Muscat, including 161 in Dhofar

The Ministry of Health has announced that five people died of Covid19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 218. With this, the number of deaths over the past three days in Oman has gone up to 25.

MOH also announced 1,557 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,057 Omanis and 500 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 47, 735.

Of the total deaths reported, 122 of them are residents and 96 Omanis; 119 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 99 in the 60+ group and 177 of them are males.

Of the total 218 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 140, followed by South Batinah 24, North Batinah 23, Al Dhakilyah 9, South al Sharqiyah 9, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 5, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 6.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,916 deaths, followed by UAE 323, Kuwait 368, Qatar 128, and Bahrain 97.

On Saturday, Muscat reported 453 new cases

North al Batinah 317,

South al Batinah 277,

Dhofar 161

Al-Wusta 100,

Al Dhakilyah 95,

South Sharqiyah 54,

North Sharqiyah 38,

Al Buraimi 14,

Al Dhahirah 35,

Musandam 3.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 92 new cases, Seeb, 171, Amerat 52, Muttrah 27, Muscat 68, and Quriyat 43.

A total of 74 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 465, including 129 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.