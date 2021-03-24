CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 11 deaths, 741 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 741 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 153, 105.

MOH reported 11 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,644.

The total recovery cases reached 140,220, which is 92 percent of the total cases reported.

Sixty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 373, including 116 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

