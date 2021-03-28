CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Oman 

Oman reports 11 deaths, 2,249 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 2,249 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 156, 087.

MOH reported 11 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,661.

The total recovery cases reached 142,420, which is 91 percent of the total cases reported.

Sixty-five patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 466, including 145 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

