Oman reports 1,095 new cases, 27 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 1.095 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 112, 932.

MOH also reported 27 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,174.

It may be noted that the new cases and deaths were not released on Friday and Saturday.

The total recovery cases reached 99, 278, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.9%.

During the past 24 hours reached 44 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 473 cases, of which 193 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).