Oman reports 1,083 new cases, 1,030 recoveries today

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that four people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 248.

With this, the number of deaths over the past eight days in Oman has gone up to 55. 

MOH also announced 1,083 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 786 Omanis and 297 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 54, 697.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 833  people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 235,044.

MOH also reported that 1,030 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 35, 255 in Oman.

A total of 60 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 517, including 133 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

