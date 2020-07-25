Oman reports 1,067 cases, including 12 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that 12 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 371.

MOH also announced 1,067 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 959 Omanis and 108 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 74,858.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 076 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 293, 802.

MOH also reported that 1,054 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 44,061 in Oman.

A total of 58 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 570, including 167 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.