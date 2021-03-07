CORONAVIRUS Front Stories 

Oman reports 1,059 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 1,059 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 143,955.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,591.

The total recovery cases reached 134, 314, or 93.3 percent of the total cases reported.

Thirty-one were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 217, including 77 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

