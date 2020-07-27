Oman reports 1,053 cases, including 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that 9 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 393.

MOH also announced 1,053 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 952 Omanis and 101 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 77,058.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 504 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 300, 493.

MOH also reported that 1,729 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 57,028 in Oman.

A total of 69 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 552, including 177 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.