Corona graphic
CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 1,053 cases, including 9 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that 9 people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 393.

MOH also announced 1,053 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 952 Omanis and 101 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 77,058.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 504 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 300, 493.

MOH also reported that 1,729 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 57,028 in Oman.

A total of 69 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 552, including 177 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7398 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Armed Force staff visit patients, distribute gifts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Armed Force staff visit patients, distribute gifts

OMAN’S CIVILISATION SHOWCASED IN RUSSIA

Oman Observer Comments Off on OMAN’S CIVILISATION SHOWCASED IN RUSSIA

Ministry of Health and WHO review cooperation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry of Health and WHO review cooperation