Oman reports 1,043 new cases, including 4 deaths, 1,079 recoveries

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 1,043 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 614 Omanis and 429 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 24,525, including 108 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,283 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Four new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total toll to 108.

MOH also reported that 1079 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 9,533 in Oman.

A total of 49 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 374, including 104 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.