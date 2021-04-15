Oman reports 1,035 new cases, 14 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 1, 035 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 176, 688.

14 new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,821.

One hundred and three (105) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 786, including 267 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 156,845, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.