Oman reports 1,010 new cases, including 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 1,010 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 776 Omanis and 234 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 40, 070.

Seven new deaths were also reported due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 176.

According to MOH, a total of 3,121 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 1, 003 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 23, 425 in Oman.

A total of 51 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 437, including 117 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).