Oman reports 1,006 new cases, including 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 1,006 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 435 Omanis and 571 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 22,077, including 99 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,135 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 99.

MOH also reported that 41 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 7,530 in Oman.

A total of 43 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 315, including 94 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.