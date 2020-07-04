CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 10 deaths in 24 hours, total crosses 200-mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 people died of  Covid19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 203.

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

MOH also announced 1,177 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 969 Omanis and 208 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 45, 106.

According to MOH, a total of 2, 992 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 799 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 26, 968 in Oman.

A total of 59 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 452, including 116 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

