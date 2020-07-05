Oman reports 10 deaths, 1,072 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 people died of Covid19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 213.

For the second consecutive day, Oman has been reporting 10 deaths.

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

MOH also announced 1,072 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 799 Omanis and 273 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 46, 178.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 515 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 209, 935.

MOH also reported that 949 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 27, 917 in Oman.

A total of 65 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 458, including 121 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).