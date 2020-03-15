Oman reports 1 new Coronavirus case, total cases reach 21

Muscat: One new case of Coronvirus was reported in Oman on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The ministry said that the fresh case is a resident of the Sultanate and Epidemiological investigation is underway for the latest two cases.

With this, the total number of Coronavirus cases reported in the Sultanate have reached 21.

Earlier, the government had announced new measures to contain the virus outbreak in the Sultanate including the closure of educational institutions and sheesha joints.

The Ministry of Manpower on Sunday also has announced a series of preventive measures to ensure the safety of workers in the private sector to control the spread of the new coronavirus including suspension of biometric fingerprint punching at offices.