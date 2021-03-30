CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local Main 

Oman reports 1,173 new cases, 7 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 1, 173 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 158, 056.

MOH reported seven new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,669.

The total recovery cases reached 143,398, which is 91 percent of the total cases reported.

Eighty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 507, including 154 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9606 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate’s oil, condensates production rises by 45.2pc till December 2020

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate’s oil, condensates production rises by 45.2pc till December 2020

Education Council reviews progress of the sector

Oman Observer Comments Off on Education Council reviews progress of the sector

State Council to discuss regulation of drone aircraft

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council to discuss regulation of drone aircraft