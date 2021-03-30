Oman reports 1,173 new cases, 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 1, 173 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 158, 056.

MOH reported seven new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,669.

The total recovery cases reached 143,398, which is 91 percent of the total cases reported.

Eighty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 507, including 154 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).