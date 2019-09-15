Oman remain in Group IV after Jordan defeat, finish third overall

MUSCAT, SEPT 15 – Oman team will remain in Group IV of Davis Cup Asia-Oceania after their 2-0 defeat against hosts Jordan in the play-off for first to fourth places at Jordan capital of Amman on Saturday. Oman, who had beaten Iraq and Bahrain in the group stage, finished third overall in the tournament. Pacific Oceania, who beat UAE 2-0, and Jordan earned the promotion to the Group 3. Jordan and Pacific Oceania will meet in the final of the tournament. Against Jordan, Adeballah Shelbayh beat top Omani player Mohammed al Nabhani 6-4, 6-0 in the first singles. Mousa Alkotop ended the challenge of Oman’s Abdullah al Barwani 6-1, 7-5 in the second rubber to clinch the match in the hosts favour.

Oman had scored 2-1 wins over Iraq and Bahrain to top Group B. Veteran player Mohammed al Nabhani scored a new record for Davis Cup wins for Oman by beating his brother Khaled al Nabhani’s feat of 76 wins. Mohammed now has 77 wins to his credit, the highest for an Omani player. In the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV event, hosts Jordan were joined by Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Guam, Bahrain, Iraq, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Cambodia from September 11 to 15.