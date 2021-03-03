Oman reiterates commitment to provide aid for Yemen

New York: The Sultanate has reiterated its commitment to provide humanitarian aid for the brotherly people of Yemen.

The pledge reflects Oman’s dedication to the Humanitarian Response Plan and international efforts to provide relief to alleviate human suffering in Yemen.

This came in the Sultanate’s Speech at the Virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crises in Yemen. The speech was delivered by Dr. Mohammed Awadh al-Hassan, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York.

In its speech, the Sultanate affirmed that it will continue to host Yemenis and provide free treatment for them, noting that it will sustain its ongoing support at various levels.

At the conclusion of the speech, the Sultanate called for an end to the war in Yemen due to its disastrous repercussions. Oman backs UN Secretary-General’s plea to implement a ceasefire and halt all offensives, said Dr. Mohammed Awadh al-Hassan. ONA