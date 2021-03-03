Local 

Oman reiterates commitment to provide aid for Yemen

Oman Observer

New York:  The Sultanate has reiterated its commitment to provide humanitarian aid for the brotherly people of Yemen.

The pledge reflects Oman’s dedication to the Humanitarian Response Plan and international efforts to provide relief to alleviate human suffering in Yemen.

This came in the Sultanate’s Speech at the Virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crises in Yemen. The speech was delivered by Dr. Mohammed Awadh al-Hassan, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York.

In its speech, the Sultanate affirmed that it will continue to host Yemenis and provide free treatment for them, noting that it will sustain its ongoing support at various levels.

At the conclusion of the speech, the Sultanate called for an end to the war in Yemen due to its disastrous repercussions. Oman backs UN Secretary-General’s plea to implement a ceasefire and halt all offensives, said Dr. Mohammed Awadh al-Hassan.  ONA

 

Oman Observer

Digital Editor @ Oman Observer Daily

midhun has 97 posts and counting.See all posts by midhun

You May Also Like

Oman Technology Fund, three Irish institutions ink agreements

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Technology Fund, three Irish institutions ink agreements

Knowledge Oman presents MVM award

Oman Observer Comments Off on Knowledge Oman presents MVM award

FDI grows 6% in Sultanate till end of 3Q of 2019

Oman Observer Comments Off on FDI grows 6% in Sultanate till end of 3Q of 2019