Oman REIT IPO to close on Tuesday

MUSCAT: The IPO of the Oman Real Estate Fund (under formation) will close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, following a decision by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to extend the public offering, said Mustafa Ahmed Salman, Chairman and CEO of United Securities, the Issue Manager of the IPO.

He added in a statement to ONA that the extension came at the request of a number of interested investors seeking additional time to study the prospective and to consider the purchase of units in the Fund.

The IPO is also open for investment by non-Omanis eager to venture into the real estate sector via REITs, he noted, adding that Oman REIT is the only real estate fund in the Sultanate that has commercial and residential assets in its portfolio, affording individuals the opportunity to double their dividend returns.

Oman REIT, with a proposed fund size of $170 million, is one of the largest real estate funds in Oman and the Arab Gulf Arab region, said the official.

The fund has a diversified portfolio of up to 20 individual real estate assets, including a strategic mix of residential, commercial, office, industrial and logistics properties as well as retail holdings.

Forty per cent of the fund’s total investment of RO 65 million is offered for public subscription via the IPO. This translates to RO 26.1 million available in 261.903 million units at the rate of 102 baisas per unit (comprising 100 bs for unit and 2 bz as issue expense).

Dividend payments at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum are assured in the first year, rising to 8.2 per cent annually in the fifth year and beyond, he added.

— ONA

Related