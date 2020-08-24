Oman records 740 new cases, 28 deaths in three days

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 84, 509, while the number of recoveries stood at 78, 912, which is 93.3 percent of new cases reported.

The Ministry of Health reported 740 new cases and 28 deaths of Covid-19 and it is to be noted that no cases were reported during the weekend and public holiday.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 637, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 37 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 406, of which 149 are in intensive care units (ICU).