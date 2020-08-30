CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman records 539 new cases, 27 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 85, 005, while the number of recoveries stood at 80, 459, which is 94 percent of cases reported.

The Ministry of Health reported 539 new cases and 27 deaths of Covid-19 in the past two days since Thursday.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 677, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 35 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 402, of which 156 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

