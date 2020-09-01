CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman records 206 new cases, 4 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 85, 928, while the number of recoveries stood at 81, 024, which is 94.2 percent of cases reported.

The Ministry of Health reported 206 new cases and four deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 689, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 48 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 416, of which 154 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

