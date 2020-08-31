CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman records 178 new cases, 8 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 85, 772, while the number of recoveries stood at 80, 810, which is 94.2 percent of cases reported.

The Ministry of Health reported 178 new cases and 8 deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 685, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 50 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 404, of which 155 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

