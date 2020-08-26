CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman records 166 new cases, 4 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 84, 818, while the number of recoveries stood at 79, 409, which is 93.6 percent of new cases reported.

The Ministry of Health reported 166 new cases and four deaths of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 646, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 56 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 406, of which 148 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

