Local Main 

Oman records 143 new cases, 5 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 84, 652, while the number of recoveries stood at 79, 147, which is 93.4 percent of new cases reported.

The Ministry of Health reported 143 new cases and five deaths of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 642, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 47 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 406, of which 151 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7667 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Eight people killed in Dhofar road accident

Oman Observer Comments Off on Eight people killed in Dhofar road accident

Makeover sought for tourism sector

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Makeover sought for tourism sector

27.2 per cent rise in export revenues

Oman Observer Comments Off on 27.2 per cent rise in export revenues