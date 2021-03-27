Oman receives requests to set up branches of international universities

Muscat: The government has plans to provide an attractive climate for investment in the higher education sector to make it accessible to various segments of society.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation for Higher Education have confirmed that the government has received requests to establish branches from around 14 international universities.

“There are interest and desire on the part of various investors to invest in the Sultanate’s private higher education sector,” he said.