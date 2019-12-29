Oman raring to go against UAE, Namibia on home soil

MUSCAT: Oman, UAE and Namibia, the three red hot teams from the associate world, are set to test each other in an ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 competition scheduled to be held here in Muscat from January 5 to 12. The teams will be competing hard to collect points with an eye on winning qualification for cricket’s showpiece event in India in 2023. Oman is scheduled to participate in nine tri-series in a long qualification process till 2022. The top three teams with maximum points will advance to the 10-team World Cup Qualifier tournament in 2022 which will see its top two sides qualifying to play in the World Cup in India.

Oman played its first three-nation series in Scotland against the hosts and PNG, returning with six valuable points after beating Scotland once and PNG twice. “Oman needs to continue playing well. We had a good start to our qualification campaign in Scotland and we are looking forward to another successful series on our home soil,” said Duleep Mendis, Oman coach. Oman has enjoyed great success in recent international tournaments and will be a formidable opponent on home soil. All the games will carry an ODI status.

“This series is happening in the middle of our domestic season. After a short break from international cricket, all our boys are in good form and raring to go. We are expecting a cracker of a series against the UAE and Namibia which are both excellent sides,” Mendis added.

Veteran Zeeshan Maqsood will be leading an Oman team packed with quality all-rounders. The hosts will be counting on its battery of fantastic fast bowlers who have been impressive in all international games but exceptional at home. Oman carries an enviable home record into the series, often winning tournaments it hosts without losing a game. Seen as the ‘next big thing’ on cricket’s world stage by ICC, Oman has progressed in leaps and bounds in recent years with a stupendous 2019 laced with a lot of activity, honours and accolades.

Series schedule (all matches at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 1 in Amerat): January 5: Oman vs UAE. January 6: UAE vs Namibia. January 7: Rest day. January 8: Oman vs Namibia. January 9: Oman vs UAE. January 10: Rest Day. January 11: UAE vs Namibia. January 12: Oman vs Namibia.

Oman squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Sanuth Ebrahim, Suraj Kumar, Muhammed Naseem, Sandeep Goud, Muhammed Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Baadal Singh, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Officials: Chef de Mission – Pankaj Khimji. Manager – Madhu Jesrani. Coach – Duleep Mendis, Assistant Coach – Mazhar Saleem Khan, Trainer: Everhardus Laubscher. Video Analyst – Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui. Physio – Jaganathan Premnath.

By Shahzad Raza