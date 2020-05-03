Oman ranks top in global human development report

Muscat: The Sultanate has been ranked 5th in the Gulf region and 47th in the Arab world on the Global Human Development Report, 2029 measuring 189 countries published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The report placed the Sultanate among the countries with high human development.

Said bin Rashid al Qatbi, Director-General of Social Sectors at the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning, said the Sultanate has advanced one rank compared with the 2018 report thus positioning itself among countries with high human development ranking.

Al Qatbi noted that the Sultanate’s advancement in the Human Development Index (HDI) is attributable to an increase in both life expectancy and mean years of schooling (MYS) and per capita income which increased to 37,039 in 2019 from 36,290.

The Sultanate has seen improvement in all of major indicators scoring 0.834 points in a 0-1 scale which measures the countries’ average achievements in the three major dimensions of human development namely: long and healthy life, education and standard of living, Al Qatbi said. — ONA