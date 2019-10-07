Oman ranks 9 in global trade

LONDON: The Sultanate is ranked first in the Middle East and ninth at the global level among 20 growing countries in terms of global trade, according to the Standard Chartered Trade 20 Index.

The report said that the Sultanate is on an upward trajectory and is advancing at a rapid pace, thanks to many regional trade agreements and liberal economies that succeed in moving away over-reliance on oil. Thus, the Sultanate has become an important centre in the region.

The Sultanate is showing progress in terms of both economic diversity and trade readiness and is implementing a diversification strategy. — ONA

