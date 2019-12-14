Local 

Oman-Qatar ties reviewed

Oman Observer

DOHA: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, received Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is leading the Sultanate’s delegation at the Doha Forum, 2019, which began in Doha, on Saturday. They reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the Sultanate and Qatar. The meeting was attended by Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar, and Ambassador Khalid bin Hashil al Muslahi, Head of the Secretary-General Office Department.

The 19th edition of Doha Forum was opened by Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar. Participants include state leaders, heads of governments, thinkers, experts, academics, representatives of international governments and civil society organisations, and journalists from all over the world. Held under the title “Governance in a Multipolar World”, the two-day forum discusses a number of international topics and challenges. The Sultanate’s delegation comprises Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ambassador Khalid bin Hashil al Muslahi, Head of the Secretary-General Office Department, and a number of officials. — ONA

You May Also Like

Asaad bids farewell to Somalian Ambassador

Oman Observer Comments Off on Asaad bids farewell to Somalian Ambassador

Public-Private Partnership Forum begins today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Public-Private Partnership Forum begins today

Lifelike portraits of HM to go on display

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Lifelike portraits of HM to go on display