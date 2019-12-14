Oman-Qatar ties reviewed

DOHA: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, received Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is leading the Sultanate’s delegation at the Doha Forum, 2019, which began in Doha, on Saturday. They reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the Sultanate and Qatar. The meeting was attended by Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar, and Ambassador Khalid bin Hashil al Muslahi, Head of the Secretary-General Office Department.

The 19th edition of Doha Forum was opened by Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar. Participants include state leaders, heads of governments, thinkers, experts, academics, representatives of international governments and civil society organisations, and journalists from all over the world. Held under the title “Governance in a Multipolar World”, the two-day forum discusses a number of international topics and challenges. The Sultanate’s delegation comprises Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ambassador Khalid bin Hashil al Muslahi, Head of the Secretary-General Office Department, and a number of officials. — ONA