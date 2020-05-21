Oman-Qatar relations a spectacular model sustained since antiquity

Muscat: Shaikh Jasim bin Abdul Rahman al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate, has said that Omani-Qatari relations are spectacular and deep-rooted and that the two countries share a common tribal kinship since antiquity.

These social bonds are further enhanced by close coordination that reflected into the development of identical views on regional and international issues, said Shaikh Jasim.

The ambassador said that bilateral relations are accorded a great attention by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Shaikh Jasim said that relations between Muscat and Doha are marked by a growing trend of openness and rapprochement. He added that the two countries’ similar advantages of natural resources, advanced industries and strong economies are coupled by their geographical vicinity and historical ties, said the ambassador.

Speaking about the role of Oman-Qatar Committee, Shaikh Jasim said that the panel gives a strong boost to joint projects, of which four projects now cover vital spheres of food security, tourism, manufacturing, assembling and converting industries based on raw materials.

In reply to a question about common habits in Ramadhan, the ambassador pointed out that the GCC states share many common habits and traditions, noting that these activities include families’ gathering to partake of iftar, socialize and rejoice. During Ramadhan, more attention is also accorded to the needy and the promotion of spiritual values. –ONA