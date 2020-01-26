Oman-Qatar JV expands logistics hub in Sohar Free Zone

Al Hosn Logistics and Warehousing Services SPC, a subsidiary of Al Hosn Investment Company (HIC), has signed an agreement with Amjaad Engineering & Contracting to expand its existing facility at Sohar Free Zone at an additional investment of RO 2.5 million.

Construction work on the expansion process is expected to be undertaken shortly by Amjaad Engineering & Contracting. It will take the total built-up area of the facility to 22,000sqm, from its current 12,500 sqm.

Al Hosn Investment Company (HIC) is a partnership between Qatar Holding (a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority) and Oman Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Osama Mariam, CEO of HIC, pointed out that the expansion project would witness the establishment of cold storage warehouses, a first of its kind in Sohar Free Zone.

“We have hired Corduff Oman as consultants to undertake the expansion work, design and supervision which will see both structural additions as well as upgradation of the facilities within the warehouse. It will add to the ease and convenience of companies seeking warehousing and storage facilities to handle overflow of inventory, while converting warehousing costs into variable costs,” he stated, adding that the new project would take the total investment to above RO 5m.

As per the plan, the cold storage warehouses will be divided into 21 chambers, featuring controlled temperature ranging from -30° to 7°. Moreover, all the warehouses would be convertible from dry to cold storage and from cold to dry. Expected to be completed by year end 2020, the project will nearly double the built-up area and increase the leasable area.

Located in phase I of the 4,500 hectare Sohar Free Zone, Al Hosn Logistics and Warehousing Services SPC, which became operational in 2015, enjoys close proximity to deep-sea industrial port, airport and proposed terminal. It currently accommodates high-quality warehouses that are divided into light/industrial units.

These units have been designed with an element of flexibility for future resizing purposes, like the upcoming proposed expansion project. Moreover, the overall units are made with jointless steel fibre concrete flooring with around 600 sqm of ground floor and 150 sqm of mezzanine, which enhance the operational efficiency of the facility. Overall, these units are supported by insulated sandwich panels for walls and roof and they feature skylights to allow natural light. There are roof-mounted, wind operated exhaust fans, fire-resistant superstructure, as well as fire-fighting system. Each of the unit has 50 sqm of loading/unloading bay in front of it and clear internal height of 10 metres.

