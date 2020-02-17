Oman Qaboos website in more languages soon

Oman Qaboos website, which narrates the life of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, will be available in more international languages.

The 12-year-old website is a comprehensive electronic website that gives information to visitors and researchers on the history, achievements and the life of the departed Sultan Qaboos. It also details the attempts of the late Sultan’s mediation and Oman’s humanitarian intervention.

Since its establishment, the website drew appreciation from various countries and its leaders. The content of the website was reviewed by various embassies before being published

on the website, which earned the website earn several local, regional and global awards.

The general supervisor of Oman Qaboos website, Hamoud bin Mohammed al Azri said that the journey of wisdom and dedication of Sultan Qaboos deserves to be treasured for the next generations. He also added that they aim to make the website a comprehensive reference that chronicles the life of the great leader, his achievements and support for the Arab and Islamic world, and all the regional, Arab and global issues in 50 languages.

Al Azri clarified that there is a diplomatic cooperation in the translation process, and direct supervision by the ambassadors and diplomats, ensuring that the work is in progress with the accredited embassies in the Sultanate to translate the content in 15 languages to ensure that the memory of the HM Sultan Qaboos is afresh.

